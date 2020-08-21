Our most cherished narratives involve the democratic ideals on which this nation was founded. The fact is, that from the time America’s democracy saw the light of day there have been efforts to suppress full participation in that democracy. Early on, for example, the vote was granted to white landowners only. Later, restrictions both blatant and less blatant — like poll taxes, literacy tests, voter ID requirements, and gerrymandering -- have attempted to disenfranchise a wide swath of the population from participating in democracy. Some of these barriers have been eliminated; some remain firmly in place. And the Supreme Court continues to issue rulings that put voting access at risk. One of the most serious was its striking down of part of the Voting Rights Act in 2014′s Shelby County v. Holder decision. A corrective that would reauthorize and restore the Voting Rights Act is stalled in Congress.