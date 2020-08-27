The February killing of Amie Harwick, a Hollywood sex and family therapist and the onetime fiancee of The Price Is Right host Drew Carey, will be back in the news this weekend as 48 Hours (10 p.m. Saturday, CBS) promises “the latest in the case” of the Lansdale native’s death
The show, which largely focuses on true crime, first aired the report by correspondent Erin Moriarty on Feb. 22, only a week after Harwick, a 1999 graduate of North Penn High School, was found, unresponsive, by police on the ground below the third-floor balcony of her apartment in Hollywood. A medical examiner later determined she’d first been strangled, then thrown from the balcony.
According to CBS, “Amie was texting with her best friend Robert Coshland just before she died in the early hours of Feb. 15, 2020. He sent his last text around 11 p.m. — and she responded at 1:01 a.m. They had been discussing plans for an upcoming trip. Minutes later, at 1:16 a.m., police responded to a radio call of a ‘woman screaming.’ They found Amie near death.”
A former boyfriend, Gareth Pursehouse, has been charged with murdering Hardwick, who reportedly had expressed fear of him after running into him in January, years after their relationship had ended. He pleaded not guilty in April.
In addition to her work as a therapist, Harwick was the author of the 2014 book The New Sex Bible for Women.