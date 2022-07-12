Grab your pickle, Rick, and your Meatwad, Frylock, because new details have been announced for the Adult Swim Festival Block Party next month in Fishtown and things could get weird.

In a Tuesday news release, organizers said Wendy’s will be on site with a Pickle Rick Frosty, a Frosty with “a pickle twist” in honor of the popular episode of Rick and Morty, wherein, Rick turns himself into a pickle and goes around yelling “I’m Pickle Rick!”

The fast food chain is also bringing a human claw machine to the block party, which will lower select fans into a pit of Rick and Morty prizes for a chance to grab some swag.

We recommend not consuming a Pickle Rick Frosty before partaking in the human claw machine.

There’s also something about riding a hot dog on the festival’s website, but they didn’t mention that in the news release and we’re not so sure we want to know.

What was included in Tuesday’s news release were new additions to the musical and comedy lineups, including Brandon Wardell, Chill Moody, Conner O’Malley, Craig Conant, DeathbyRomy, Frank D Neblett, Jon DelCollo, Reggie Conquest, and Rosebud Baker.

The three-day festival will take place Aug. 5 to 7 at the Fillmore campus, which includes The Fillmore Philly, The Foundry, Punch Line Philly, and Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia. The surrounding area, including West Laurel, Canal, and East Allen Streets, will be closed to traffic for the block party as well.

Anyone who buys a ticket to any of the live shows will get access throughout the weekend to the block party, a news release said.

Three-day passes to the block party are already sold out as are passes to the live Adult Swim panels at Punch Line Philly for Rick and Morty, Aqua Teen Hunger Force, and Smiling Friends. Single-day passes and tickets to the music and comedy shows are still available.

Previously-announced festival headliners include Run The Jewels, Tierra Whack, and Dethklok. The block party will also feature outdoor screenings, food trucks, and a beer garden, which will serve a limited-edition pale ale called [adult beer] by Other Half Brewing, the on-site brewery at the Fillmore campus which is also participating in the block party.

Highlights from the festival will be rebroadcast on Adult Swim’s YouTube channel throughout the weekend.

A full line-up of the weekend’s events is listed below. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit adultswimfestival.com.

Friday, Aug. 5

● 4:30 p.m. - Block party opens

● 6:00 p.m. - Doors open - Run The Jewels with Trackstar the DJ - Fillmore Philly

● 6:00 p.m. - Doors open - Rosebud Baker with Megan Koester - Punch Line Philly

● 9:00 p.m. - Carmen Christopher & Shane Torres with Maddy Smith - Punch Line Philly

Saturday, Aug. 6

● 12:00 p.m. - Block party opens

● 2:00 p.m. - SMILING FRIENDS Panel - Punch Line Philly - SOLD OUT

● 2:00 p.m. - Eshu Tune (Hannibal Buress) with Chill Moody, Snacktime Philly - Brooklyn Bowl Philly

● 3:00 p.m. - Aqua Teen Hunger Force Panel - Punch Line Philly - SOLD OUT

● 4:00 p.m. - Rick and Morty Panel - Punch Line Philly - SOLD OUT

● 6:00 p.m. - Doors open - Tierra Whack with DJ Diamond Kuts, JEWELSSEA - Fillmore Philly

● 6:00 p.m. - Doors open - Jo Firestone, Ana Fabrega, Conner O’Malley, River L. Ramirez - Punch Line Philly

● 8:00 p.m. - Bia - Brooklyn Bowl

● 9:00 p.m. - Sam Jay with Special Guest Jak Knight - Punch Line Philly

● 11:55 p.m. - RJD2 - Brooklyn Bowl

Sunday, Aug. 7

● 12:00 p.m. - Block party opens

● 1:00 p.m. - Hop Along with Spirit Of The Beehive, DeathbyRomy - Brooklyn Bowl Philly

● 6:00 p.m. - Doors open - Dethklok - Fillmore Philly

● 6:00 p.m. - Doors open - Craig Conant with Jon DelCollo, Frank D Neblett - Punch Line Philly

● 7:30 p.m. - Flo Milli - Brooklyn Bowl Philly

● 9:00 p.m. - Brandon Wardell, Reggie Conquest with Chanel Ali - Punch Line Philly