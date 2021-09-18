We’re living through times when if it feels like tomorrow could bring another catastrophe, that might truly be the case. A number of gallery shows in Philadelphia this fall examine the crises before us and around us, and they couldn’t have better timing.

At Vox Populi, “Future Ecologies” will showcase artists who are considering how, with mounting impacts from climate change, to envision and plan for the future. Over at The Print Center, photographer Anastasia Samoylova will be exhibiting work that considers rising sea levels. The Dufala Brothers will bring mixed-media sculptures that draw upon “environmental disregard.”

But there are also shows on the way for art lovers who are hoping to put their attention elsewhere. One highlight is “Color in Exuberance,” a by-appointment-only group show that’s currently at Center City coworking space The Yard, where color takes center stage with the intention to inspire visitors, or even offer a sense of calm.

Here are 13 gallery picks for this fall. Even when we don’t know what the winter may look like, these shows each offer, in their own way, an opportunity to process during an era in which there’s so much to think through. Be sure to check with venues for current COVID-19 protocols.

Nyeema Morgan/Abbey Williams

Both shows on view at the Art Alliance come from solo artists. Williams has created both video and works on paper that ponder Black space, while Morgan, a Philadelphia native, presents drawings and sculptures that reconsider the lines between the ordinary and the extraordinary. (Through Oct. 12, free, the Philadelphia Art Alliance at University of the Arts, 251 S. 18th St., 215-545-4302, uarts.edu/centers/artalliance)

Taj Poscé: Everything and Nothing

This is the first solo exhibition for Taj Poscé, a Philly native and Tyler School of Arts alum. The show features Poscé's vibrant abstract paintings, which consider Black thought, representation, and the quotidian. (Oct. 3, free, Rush Arts Philadelphia, 4954 Old York Rd., rushphilanthropic.org)

Care and the CryptoCity

This group exhibition brings together the work of Trenton artists. The exhibition confronts the invisibility of a distressed city like Trenton, but also its possibilities beyond gentrification. (Sept. 30-Nov. 30, free, Slought, 4017 Walnut St., 215-701-4627, slought.org)

Anastasia Samoylova: FloodZone/Back and Forth: The Space in Between

Two solo exhibitions are coming to The Print Center. Samoylova’s work arrives by way of Miami, and its climate-impacted flora and fauna. Philly artist Ivanco Talevski’s exhibition, “Back and Forth,” draws upon his experiences in both Philadelphia and in Bitola, Macedonia. (Sept. 24-Nov. 13, free, The Print Center, 1614 Latimer St., 215-735-6090, printcenter.org)

Experience is Foundation: The Art of Johnny Irizarry

Identity, police brutality, and social issues are among the themes that artist and cultural worker Johnny Irizarry, Taller Puertorriqueño’s former executive director, explores in this mixed-media exhibition of his work. (Through Oct. 2, free, Taller Puertorriqueño, 2600 N. Fifth St., 215-426-3311, tallerpr.org)

Color in Exuberance

Curated by Jessica Rice and InLiquid, this abstract art group show contains a multiplicity of shades in paintings, sculptural works, and prints from Diane Lachman, Terri Fridkin, Lorraine Glessner, Catherine Gontarek, Su Knoll Horty, and Dolores Poacelli — all works drenched in color. (Through Dec. 19, free, The Yard, 21 S 11th St., inliquid.org)

Future Ecologies

This group show features 15 artists, 10 from the region, all taking experimental approaches to art that reflects on the ecosystems we live within and the ecosystems we’ll be facing. (Sept. 24-Oct. 31, free, but donations are welcomed, Vox Populi Gallery, 319 N 11th St, Third Floor, 215-238-1236, voxpopuligallery.org)

Erasures and Accumulations: Lucia Garzón and Valentina Soto Illanes

With murals and video performances, visitors are able to view art from the walls to the floor. Works from both artists contemplate angles to the immigrant experience. (through Sept. 26, free, Grizzly Grizzly, 319 North 11th St., 2nd Floor, grizzlygrizzly.com)

Ceramic and Graffiti featuring Roberto Lugo, Griff Jurchak, Kyle Mello Dixon, and others

Noted Philadelphia ceramist Roberto Lugo is known for his gargantuan graffitied vases. This fall, in collaboration with other artists, Lugo will be offering functional and wearable art, too. (Oct. 15-Dec. 24, free, Wexler Gallery, 201 N. Third St., 215 923-7030, wexlergallery.com)

Maureen Maduadichie

In the patterns of her textile-inspired mixed-media collages, Philadelphia-based artist Maureen Maduadichie explores identities, both layered and complex. (Through Sep. 19, free, Marginal Utility, 319 N. 11th St., Second Floor, marginalutility.org)

Uh-Oh

The Dufala Brothers, Steven Dufala and Billy Blaise Dufala of Philadelphia, will be showing mixed-media works, including a giant wall-length sculpture, that reflect on overconsumption. (Sept. 23-Nov. 6, free, Fleisher/Ollman Gallery, 915 Spring Garden St., Suite 215, 215-545-7562, fleisher-ollmangallery.com)

Meadow’s Blistering Berry/Illusions and Other Protective Spells

The pair of exhibitions currently at Pentimenti include a solo show and a group show. The silver gelatin and chromogenic photographs in “Meadow’s Blistering Berry” come from the lens of Ginevra Shay, who has produced abstract stills that depict slices of nature. Meanwhile, “Illusions and Other Protective Spells” highlights three artists who all work with fiber, Melissa Joseph, Mimi Jung. and Emma Safir. Their show explores place and memory, and how we experience both, among other themes. (Through Oct. 16, free, Pentimenti Gallery, 145 North Second St., 215-625-9990, pentimenti.com)

Haitian Art From the Rudi Stern Collection

(, ). This virtual exhibition displays sculptures, flags, papier-maché and metalwork from Haitian artists including Jonas Pascal and Gabriel Bien-Aimé. Rudi Stern, a deceased artist and filmmaker, collected Haitian art while pursuing documentary work there. (online through Nov. 27, free. For those who still like to visit the gallery, visits can be scheduled by appointment, Indigo Arts Gallery, 1400 N. American St., Suite 408, 215-765-1041, indigoarts.com)

