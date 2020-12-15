Lin and co-director Sharon Mullally, along with producer Sam Katz and his History Making Productions, spent five years reporting the story and securing financial backing to tell it. The film unspools in interviews with American and Chinese musicians and diplomats who made the trip, in black-and-white newsreels, in behind-the-scenes footage from recent tours, and through the lives of young Chinese musicians whose work extends the narrative into the future. The great pianist Lang Lang, who at 15 came to Philadelphia to study at the Curtis Institute of Music, talks of how the richness of the orchestra’s music helped inspire his art.