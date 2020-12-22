The 44-song collection, available on the Bandcamp music platform, kicks off with Nik Greeley’s “Have A Funky Little Christmas” and concludes with Hey Slow’s “Silent Night. ” In between are contributions from indie rockers Ali Awan, Madalean Gauze, Stereo League, Dawn Drapes, and Trap Rabbit, and Hannah Taylor with Will Donnelly of Low Cut Connie, who revive the Saturday Night Live song “Christmastime for the Jews.”