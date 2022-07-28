1. Dedicated Men of Zion. The great Greenville, N.C., gospel quartet are new-generation purveyors of sacred soul tradition. On The Devil Don’t Like It, released on the Bible & Tire label in 2020, the group, featuring Anthony Daniels and son Antwan, were backed by a crew of Memphis musicians on a rousing 10-song platter that The Inquirer’s Nick Cristiano called “a tonic for the times.” Free with RSVP and also broadcast on WXPN-FM (88.5). Noon, 7/29, World Cafe Live, 3025 Walnut St., xpn.org.

2. Tim Heidecker. Tim Heidecker is a funny guy, and a serious guy. The co-star with partner Eric Wareheim of the much-loved-if-long-gone Adult Swim show Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job! will put both sides of his persona on display at the Fillmore on Friday. He’ll open with a stand-up comedy set, and followed with a singer-songwriter performance keyed to his new album High School, which looks back with insight on growing up outside of Allentown and contains a great song about being inspired by Neil Young called “Stupid Kid.” $35-$49.50, 8 p.m., 7/29, Fillmore Philadelphia, 29 E. Allen St., thefillmorephilly.com

3. Los Cumpleanos. This Brooklyn-based four-piece band featuring members from Argentina and Colombia as well as the U.S. specialize in a melange of styles, including cumbia, porro, and bullerengue, delivered with a touch of psychedelic punk-rock irreverence. They’re playing a Afrotaino dance party at the garden at the MAAS Building in South Kensington. $10, 7 p.m., 7/29, 1320 N. 5th St., maasbuilding.com

4. Rob Zombie. Metal bandleader and filmmaker Zombie — he wrote and directed The Munsters movie, due in September — tops the bill on the Freaks on Parade tour, which kicks off an extra busy week at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden. Mudvayne also has a featured slot, with support coming from both Static-X and Powerman 5000, the latter of whom are led by Zombie’s younger brother Spider One. $20-$141, 6 p.m., 7/29, 1 Harbour Blvd, Camden, livenation.com

5. GRP Summer Rock Camp Closing Showcase. This all-ages youth concert will feature all original songs written and performed by Girls Rock Philly campers. Free, 1 p.m., 7/30, PhilaMOCA, 531 N. 12th St., philamoca.org.

6. Black Keys. After taking a five-year break for Dan Auerbach to get his solo career and Easy Eye Sound label running, the Black Keys got back together on 2019′s Let’s Rock, and the blues-rock duo of Auerbach and drummer Patrick Carney has been busy ever since. Last year they released Delta Kream, a cover album of songs by Mississippi Hill Country blues artists, and came back quick this year with Dropout Boogie. The duo are supported by Band of Horses and Ceramic Animal, the latter a Bucks County band whose new album Sweet Unknown is produced by Auerbach and out on Easy Eye Sound. $22-$299, 7 p.m., 7/30, Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, 1 Harbour Blvd, Camden, livenation.com

7. Kiwi Jr. This terrific not-from-New Zealand power-pop band hails from Toronto and will release their album, Chopper, on the storied SubPop label on Aug. 12. They play the Dogfish Head Brewpub, and the Delaware brewers have honored them with a limited edition Kiwi Jr. beer. (It’s a 5.0% ABV Grisette.) The satisfyingly jangly quartet also headline a fine triple bill at Johnny Brenda’s, with Weird Nightmare and Gladie, the Philly band fronted by former Cayetana leader Augusta Koch. Free, 10 p.m., 7/29, Dogfish Head Brewing & Eats, 320 Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth Beach, Del., dogfish.com; and $15, 8 p.m., 7/31, Johnny Brenda’s 1201 N. Frankford Ave., JohnnyBrendas.com

8. Keith Urban. Down Under country star Keith Urban is on the road behind his 2021 album The Speed of Now, Part 1. The opener is Ingrid Andres, a Berklee School of Music graduate and TV reality show veteran whose written songs with Alicia Keys and Charli XCX. $25-$169, 7 p.m, 7/31, Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, 1 Harbour Blvd, Camden, livenation.com

9. Lyle Lovett & His Large Band. It’s been 10 years since Lyle Lovett released a new studio album and another five since the Texas songwriter put one out that credits his Large Band. But Lovett and his 14-piece ensemble are back with the new 12th of June, whose title cites the birthdate of his twin children. Lovett will support the new album, which includes original songs both quirky and earnest, plus covers, next week for a four-night stand at the City Winery. The Aug. 5 date is sold out but tickets remain for the previous three dates. $75-$175, 8 p.m., 8/2-8/5, 990 Filbert St., citywinery.com/Philadelphia.

10. Pitbull. The Cuban-born rapper, entertainer, and environmentalist born Armando Perez — also affectionately known to his global fan base as Mr. Worldwide — brings his pop extravaganza to Camden on Tuesday. The impresario who followed up three eco-friendly album titles — Global Warming, Planet Pit, and Climate Change — has brought along Iggy Azalea and Sean Paul for what is being billed as the Can’t Stop Us Now tour. $30-$499, 8 p.m., 8/2, Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, 1 Harbour Blvd, Camden, livenation.com

11. Chandler Travis Philharmonic. Chandler Travis has a long and storied career as an eccentric New England bandleader, from his 1970s days in the experimental duo Travis Shook, with whom, legend has it, he played the Main Point in Bryn Mawr with Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band opening, to his prolific years with the superb indie-pop band The Incredible Casuals. His chaotic current outfit is billed as “the world’s only alternative Dixieland band.” $20, 8 p.m., 8/3, 118 N. Wayne Ave., 118NorthWayne.com.