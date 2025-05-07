Atlantic City moves Caribbean music festival to placate high-rise residents

ATLANTIC CITY — A Caribbean music festival will be moved to a different location in response to complaints from residents of a high-rise on the Boardwalk, the city announced.

The BRT (Beach Road Trip) Weekend will move further up the Boardwalk, from Chelsea Avenue in front of the Ocean Club Condominiums, to the Missouri Avenue Beach, in the center of the business and casino area.

Advertisement

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small said “no large or even medium-scale events will be scheduled at any point on the beach in front of the Ocean Club.”

The city is also in discussions about moving the beach bar permanently, he said.

For now, though, Cocorico, formerly the Chelsea Beach Bar, will remain in its current location, across the Boardwalk from the Ocean Club Condominiums.

Residents of the Ocean Club had argued that the Beach Bar, was in violation of an agreement by planning “after-parties” for the Big Road Trip “BRT” Weekend scheduled for July 11-13.

» READ MORE: Residents of luxury Atlantic City high-rise are suing to stop Caribbean Music festival after-parties

In posts on Facebook, public reaction had fallen on both sides.

Wrote one commenter: “Sorry condominium people, The Summer season is short. You choose to live in a casino resort next to the boardwalk and the ocean. You have your peace and solitude 97% of the year.”

But residents countered that their concerns were valid. The Ocean Club, one poster noted, is the “largest non casino taxpayer, 754 units, AtlantiCare employees … and FAA Tech center employees, Stockton faculty, casino employees, business owners, families with school age children, retirees, a diverse multi-ethnic community that has invested in and supports Atlantic City.”

Mayor Small said his administration “supports all entertainment in Atlantic City, and it’s in the taxpayers’ best interests to welcome all entertainment to our beach and Boardwalk, but we also want to make sure we’re being good neighbors.”