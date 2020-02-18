“Seeing Buddy Rich live was like seeing Sinatra,” said Klauber, who got to witness both artists at Philly venues like the Latin Casino and Convention Hall in the ’60s and ’70s. “Forget about his solos; he was a magician, he was Superman. But as an accompanist, this guy could inspire an 18-year-old kid just out of Berklee [College of Music in Boston] to swing in a way he never thought he could. Was life a little difficult on the road? Yeah, because Buddy wanted out of this kid what he wanted out of himself.”