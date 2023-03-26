Philly loves its Pops. But fans are frustrated by postponements and lack of communication.

For this month’s Philly Pops’s program, longtime fan Susanne DiBianca and her husband invited another couple to come along as a birthday gift. A week before the program was set to open, the concert was scrapped.

Matt Purdue had tickets for the February Pops program, which also was postponed. When he emailed to ask for a refund, the Pops refused. Eventually, he disputed the charge with his credit card company to get his money back.

The Philly Pops is struggling. The group was evicted from the Kimmel Center and is being sued by its own musicians and their union for back wages. After announcing in November its intention to fold after this season, the Pops is now trying to line up financial support and to strike a deal with the Kimmel to finish out the season in its longtime home, Verizon Hall.

Many fans are rooting for them, and are sympathetic. They want to hear the music again.

“As a patron, as a business guy, as a supporter of Philadelphia. And so I can appreciate some of the challenges they are going through,” says Pops devotee Woody Rosenbach.

But some patrons, even as they express affection for the Pops, say multiple concert postponements and minimal communication are taking their toll.

“They’ll send little dribs and drabs and ask you to be patient,” says DiBianca. “The most frustrating part is we’re not getting much information.”

Purdue also says the Pops is “doing a poor job” of keeping ticket buyers informed.

“It’s too bad. It’s a lot of fun and is a wonderful cultural institution,” he says. “The music and the audience reflect the incredible diversity in our city. There’s really nothing like it.”

If the Pops were engaging him more, he would contribute to an emergency fund, Purdue says.

“Right now they are making it harder for me to be a fan of the Pops, not easier.”

Pops president and CEO Karen Corbin declined to speak about what options ticket buyers have. She says the Pops lost access to its patron files in early February when the ticketing systems of the Kimmel Center were hit by a cyberattack.

The Kimmel and Philadelphia Orchestra websites were back up after two weeks, but the Pops still could not view its ticketing records as of Wednesday, according to both the Pops and the Kimmel Center, and had gained only partial access on Thursday. Corbin said she hoped to have full access to the Pops’s ticketing data by Monday.

Frustrated ticket holders may try another route. Pennsylvania’s Bureau of Consumer Protection handles complaints involving ticketed events, and complaints can be filed online. The arm of the Attorney General’s office will generally attempt to intervene to reach a resolution, according to the bureau website.

Many Pops fans say they hope the group survives. But some of these same patrons say the bond is fraying.

“We love the Pops,” says Paul Rosenberg, who had tickets to the postponed February rhythm and blues show. “They are an important part of the city’s arts scene. But it isn’t looking good. It’s hard to have confidence right now.”

Says DiBianca: “They’re asking me to be patient and you want to be. It was so sad when they announced they were closing, it has been a historical event for us. I was being that good, patient patron saying I still have trust. But now I’ve lost that.”

The Philly Pops office: 215-875-8004. Pennsylvania Bureau of Consumer Protection: 800-441-2555, attorneygeneral.gov.