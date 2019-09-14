Cristela Alonzo (Oct. 10, Perelman Theater). Since Cristela Alonzo got started in stand-up in the mid 2000s, her career has been one marked by firsts — she was the first Latina to create, star in, and produce her own sitcom in 2014 (ABC’s Cristela), as well as the first Latina to star in a Disney-Pixar film as the voice of Cars 3’s Cruz Ramirez in 2017. Now, Alonzo is preparing to put out her first book, Music to My Years. (215-893-1999, kimmelcenter.org)