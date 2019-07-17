In the new Lion King, the photo-realism changes the equation. The more real a lion looks, the more we wonder why it isn’t eating the zebra. The movie makes a joke of this dissonance and incorporates it into the script as a means of explaining it away — in fact, it’s a central feature of the comic relief (actually the best part of the movie) provided by Seth Rogen and as Pumba the warthog and Billy Eichner as Timon the meerkat, who befriend outcast future king Simba (Donald Glover) while he’s in self-imposed exile.