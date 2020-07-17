Tickets for The Parking Lot Social must be purchased in advance online at theparkinglotsocial.com. Guests can either put their tickets on their dashboard to be scanned upon arrival or display them on their phone. Tickets, which range from $39 to $59, cover an entire car (so no need to hide your friends in the trunk to save a few bucks!). Only 250 cars will be allowed at each event in order to practice safe social distancing, organizers said.