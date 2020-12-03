Fox 29 news will extend its reach into late night starting next month, with the launch of a new half-hour program hosted by Good Day Philadelphia coanchor Alex Holley and 4-6 a.m. anchor Thomas Drayton that will air weeknights at 12:30 a.m. starting Jan. 4.
That puts The Feed at Night up against CBS’ The Late Late Show with James Corden, NBC’s Late Night with Seth Meyers, and ABC’s Nightline. And it puts Holley and Drayton, who’ll be chatting about the day’s events through the lens of social media, in line to capture both night owls and early risers.
“Now Thomas and I can start and end your day with some fun! Can’t wait for all of us to start scrolling on social media together,” said Holley, in a statement released by the station.
Of course, if you’re awake and watching at 12:30 a.m. and are still there when Drayton returns at 4 a.m., you may already be spending too much time with your screens.
As for Holley and Drayton, who have been together on Good Day this week as Holley’s coanchor Mike Jerrick isolates at home following a positive test for COVID-19, they’ll be taking a cue from other late-night hosts and taping The Feed at Night earlier in the day.
In an announcement Thursday, the station said that The Feed at Night would have Holley and Drayton sharing their opinions “on the day’s most newsworthy stories and videos, according to social media. These topics will range across all categories, from news to entertainment, culture, sports and lifestyle. The program will also include key segments like ‘Bad Day,’ ‘Delete Your Account,’ ‘Sliding in DMs,’ and ‘Nosy Neighbors.’ Notable Philadelphians, celebrities, and newsmakers will join the show to weigh in on the trending topics of the day.”