In an announcement Thursday, the station said that The Feed at Night would have Holley and Drayton sharing their opinions “on the day’s most newsworthy stories and videos, according to social media. These topics will range across all categories, from news to entertainment, culture, sports and lifestyle. The program will also include key segments like ‘Bad Day,’ ‘Delete Your Account,’ ‘Sliding in DMs,’ and ‘Nosy Neighbors.’ Notable Philadelphians, celebrities, and newsmakers will join the show to weigh in on the trending topics of the day.”