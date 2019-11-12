Move over Santa — a new portly, bearded superstar is set to make an appearance at the King of Prussia Mall soon.
But this one doesn’t eat cookies. He eats Penguins. For breakfast.
The universe’s favorite unhinged mascot — Gritty — is set to take over Happy Place, the immersive, Instagrammable pop-up experience at the King of Prussia Mall on Thursday, Nov. 21.
The Flyers event runs from 5 to 8 p.m. at Happy Place, located inside the former J.C. Penney store, with a portion of the proceeds from all ticket sales benefiting the Flyers Charities. Fans can meet and interact with Gritty from 5 to 6 p.m.
No Flyers players will be appearing that night, as they have an away game against the Carolina Hurricanes, but there will be Flyers inflatables, Flyers interactive games, and Flyers Santa Sacks on hand.
In a news release, Gritty is noted as joining a “growing list of celebrities” who have visited Happy Place, including Adele and Marshmello, who visited the Los Angeles location.
That’s right, Gritty is rolling in the deep kind of celebrity, just like Adele.
“Gritty is a mega superstar who always brings the HAPPY, and we’re excited to have him visit HAPPY PLACE,” Happy Place founder Jared Paul said in a news release.
It’s unclear if Gritty, who has an appetite for destruction, will be allowed to frolic among the 40,000 handmade gold flowers in the Super Bloom room, or if he will finally be able to wash that subterranean Wells Fargo stench off of himself in the Bathtub of Fun.
But one thing is for sure, if Happy Place can get happier, Gritty is the one who can make it happen.
Just don’t tell that to Santa.