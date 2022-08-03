A partnership that has brought an “immersive Van Gogh” and related digital shows to cities across the nation has signed a long-term lease in a historic building across the street from Independence Square and is looking to mount similar productions in Philadelphia beginning sometime next year.

L.A.’s Impact Museums and Toronto-based Lighthouse Immersive have teamed up in cities coast-to-coast over the past year to present everything from Immersive Monet & The Impressionists (Boston) to Immersive Frida Kahlo (Los Angeles).

Now they’ve signed a long-term lease on the old Penn Mutual tower, a certified National Register property at 6th and Walnut Streets, and plan to begin offering shows there sometime in 2023, although even an approximate date for the onset of operations is not certain.

Leisha Bereson, Impact Museums’ vice president of marketing, said Monday that Lighthouse Immersive has “this vision of bringing projection-based experiences and immersive art” to the U.S., and already operates in 15 cities. Impact, she said, has partnered on five venues.

“We essentially are bringing state-of-the-art projection technology — we are the largest buyer of Panasonic projectors in North America — and projecting art onto the walls in a larger-than-life format,” Bereson said. “So really high floor-to-ceilings and on-the-floors content. You essentially walk in and are enveloped in beautiful projections featuring art and history, as well as a wonderful soundtrack.”

She said what shows will play in Philadelphia is still the subject of discussion.

Lighthouse Immersive has been working with Italian designers led by Massimiliano Siccardi, who created their Immersive Van Gogh that debuted in Chicago last year. (The Lighthouse Van Gogh is a different production than the one playing the Tower Theater in Upper Darby until November.)

“We’re excited to continue to grow the portfolio in a mindful way to find the right cities and provide accessibility to the right audiences that would appreciate art in this format,” Bereson said.

Lighthouse did not respond to phone and email inquiries on Monday.

Greg Soffian, a real estate broker who arranged the deal, noted that the building, known as the Washington, is protected by historic certification. City approval is required for exterior alterations. There will be none, he said. Inside the building, which last housed the Beneficial Bank a decade or so ago, a mezzanine will be removed, opening up expansive 25- to 30-foot ceilings.

Bereson said the venue will serve snacks and drinks.