Break out the rum ham and pull out your kitten mittens, because the guys from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia are hosting a live taping of their podcast at The Met in North Philly on Sept. 18.

“The Always Sunny Podcast” features the show’s creators and stars, South Philly native Rob McElhenney, and fellow co-stars Glenn Howerton and Charlie Day, as they take an unofficial look back on the past 15 seasons of what is now the longest-running live action comedy series in history (take that Ozzie and Harriet).

Beginning with the first episode, the actors watch each season and talk about creating the show, how they met, and how they formed a bond that’s lasted for more than two decades. “That is if they can remember any of it,” a Monday news release said.

The podcast, which also features musings from the actors like “Why are cars not like, just giant rubber balls?” is currently up to 36 episodes and also airs on YouTube.

The podcast will be held live for the first time at the Bourbon & Beyond Festival in Louisville, K.Y., on Sept. 17 before coming to The Met for an in-person taping — billed as “The Gang Does The Met Philly” — on Sunday, Sept. 18. Tickets for the Philly event will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at TheMetPhilly.com.

It was not immediately clear what the troll toll for the tickets will be and there was no word on whether fellow co-stars Danny DeVito and Kaitlin Olson might make an appearance.

The show, about a shameless group of friends known as “The Gang” who own a fictional Philly bar called Paddy’s Pub, has been filmed in Philly and Los Angeles since it began in 2005.

But members of the cast haven’t put on a public performance in the Philly region since 2009, when they held a live production of the show’s bizarre and beloved musical, “The Nightman Cometh,” at the Tower Theater in Upper Darby.

“We’re really excited to take this show on the road, and bring the Podcast to Bourbon & Beyond in Louisville and the iconic Met Philadelphia. There’s nothing we enjoy more than being in the same room as all the amazing Sunny fans out there!” Glenn Howerton said in a news release.

So start creating your conspiracy boards, grab your wildcard friend (we all have one), and stock up on Fight Milk, “The Gang” is coming back home to Flip, Flip, Flipadelphia.