Between the parking restriction notices, film crews, and sightings of Andre 3000 and Jason Segel around town recently, it’s official: Filming in Philly for AMC’s Dispatches From Elsewhere is in full swing.
The anthology series, which is scheduled to debut in 2020, started production in Philadelphia in the middle of last week. On Tuesday, AMC crews were spotted on the 300 block of South Street, where star Segel filmed a scene in which he walks across the street and is almost hit by a car. According to local paparazzo HughE Dillon, Segel and co. filmed for about three hours on South Street trying to capture the scene.
That same day, the production also filmed on North Broad Street for about an hour, filming Segel in the middle of the road. A third scene was filmed on Tuesday in the Curtis Center lobby, as well as outside on Walnut Street.
On Friday, production for the series moved on to South Philadelphia, where Segel was spotted along with a firetruck near Melrose Diner.
Sightings of Segal and AMC crews will likely continue for several more months. As a rep told the Inquirer earlier this year, the show is scheduled to film in town through November.
Announced last year, Dispatches from Elsewhere is a 10-episode series that focuses on “a group of ordinary people who stumble onto a puzzle hiding just behind the veil of everyday life,” according to a network description. In addition to Segel, the show will star Sally Field, Richard E. Grant, and Eve Lindley.
According to Hollywood Reporter, Field will appear in the show as a recently widowed woman, and Grant will serve as the leader of a secretive organization. Lidley, a transgender actress, reportedly will play a transgender woman who works at a museum. Segel’s role in the series in unclear, as is that of Andre 3000, who has been spotted around town playing the flute.