And so, Trebek’s death Sunday at the age of 80 after a battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer not only changes the landscape of television as we know it but also the rituals we created around him within our own homes. He was a welcomed guest at our dinner tables and in our family debates; he made us feel smart at times we felt as if we didn’t know anything; and he made us interested in things we never knew we wanted to know.