Philly’s Low Cut Connie teams with the late Jerry Blavat on “Low Cut Strut”

Back in 2015, piano man Adam Weiner of Philly band Low Cut Connie got together with Jerry Blavat, the legendary DJ who died in January — and whose funeral packed the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul — to make a little music.

Blavat was a major supporter of the band and Weiner’s joyous and irreverent approach to old school rock and soul. He hired Low Cut Connie as an opening act on his Great Voices of the ‘60s show at the Kimmel Center in 2014. “He called himself my ‘musical godfather’ and championed me to anyone who would listen,” Weiner said in a press release. “Thank you Geator. You were the .... best.”

The Geator with the Heater and the band recorded “Low Cut Strut” as a B-side to the LCC single “Shake It Little Tina,” an ode to a Tina Turner drag queen included on the band’s 2015 album, Hi Honey. The collaboration’s subtitle, “Strut That Ass Right Back To Class” is a play on “One More Time Back To School,” the title of a 1960s trademark Blavat cut in which he informs his young fans that their summer vacation and good times were over.

Weiner decided to release this jaunty New Orleans-flavored romp on streaming for the first time as a tribute to his late friend, who throws himself into his hep cat patois with typical joie de vivre. “Yon teenagers, gather round,” Blavat riffs, “we got Low Cut Connie with the brand new sound in town.”

Archived versions of Blavat’s radio show, The Geator’s Rock n’ Roll, Rhythm & Blues Express, on which he always vowed to play “music from the heart, not a research chart” are still airing weekly on WXPN-FM (88.5) at 6 p.m. on Saturdays. Low Cut Connie play the Queen in Wilmington on Saturday in a full band show. Weiner has upcoming solo gigs at the Capitol Theatre in York, Pa. on March 10 and at Puck in Doylestown on March 11.