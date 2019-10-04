“…It’s not so easy to dismiss Phoenix’s creepy turn here, pulling the viewer along as he makes the journey from victim to victimizer, a killer who stages media-ready murder spectacles meant to stand as a perverse public monument to his isolation and pain,” Inquirer film critic Gary Thompson wrote in his review. “The kind of guy, in other words, whom we see in the paper every month, taking a rifle to concerts, malls, and movie theaters. Joker can be seen as a sincere attempt to understand such men. And they need to be understood so they can be stopped — I’m not sure they need an origin story, certainly not one that ends as repulsively as Joker.”