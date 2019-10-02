Yet having unleashed Phoenix, Phillips doesn’t seem to know how to contain or couch the performance. At some point he seems to have surrendered, and when the movie is over you realize Arthur is its only substantial character. DeNiro is a thin composite, and actors like WTF Podcast pioneer Marc Maron and Bill Camp have cameo-sized appearances. Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2, Altanta) plays a woman whom Arthur would like to date, but the role is insubstantial by dramatic necessity and by design.