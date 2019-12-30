Virginia Frey, director of the American Treasure Tour Museum in Oaks, isn’t sure, and she’s in no hurry to label it. The more inexplicable, the better — the museum is known for featuring the “bizarre, eclectic, and unusual,” and the enchanted village, which once brought 500,000 to 700,000 people a year to Lit Bros.’ department store at Seventh and Market, couldn’t have found a better home.