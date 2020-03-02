The Mann’s deal with AEG Live was an “exclusive” arrangement with loopholes allowing third-party promoters to book shows in some instances. The Live Nation deal — which both parties called “long term,” without revealing specifics — is similar, Cahill said. The Beverly Hills-based company will book the great majority of shows, but other promoters will occasionally present concerts, in addition to cultural programming such as the Orchestra and Philly Pops presented by the Mann itself.