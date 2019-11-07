“I think people are going to love the racing scenes, which are incredible, but I also think people will be surprised by how emotionally powerful the movie is," Damon said. "And that’s the bond between these two men. In researching Shelby, I watched a lot of interviews with him, and he lived into his 80s, and right up until the end, he had a hard time talking about Miles. He would tear up every time. That’s how close they were.”