Pierre Robert is keeping the job he interviewed for at a Hooters show at the Chestnut Cabaret in 1981

When Pierre Robert made his debut on rock station WMMR-FM (93.3) in 1981, he wanted to play “Cinnamon Girl,” the first song from Neil Young and Crazy Horse’s Everybody Knows This is Nowhere.

“But I was so ridiculously nervous that I bumped into the turntable and it skipped to the last song. Luckily, it was a weekend overnight shift, so probably four people were listening. But that was a brilliant introduction.”

Things have been smoother since for the beloved rock jock who’s an instantly recognizable figure around town with his shoulder-length hair, partially gray beard, and trademark “Greetings, citizens!” salutation. He celebrated his 42nd anniversary at ‘MMR in November.

And now, the Northern California native, 68, who was inducted into the Philadelphia Music Walk of Fame in 2019, has agreed to a contract extending his run as mid-day host for at least another four years. Naples, Fla.-based Beasley Media Group, which owns six stations in the Philadelphia market, including country WXTU-FM (92.5) and classic rock WMGK-FM (102.9), made the announcement last week. A statement by Robert evoked one of his favorite bands: “To paraphrase the Grateful Dead: What a long, strange, and wonderful trip it’s been … and still is!”

Robert’s decision to continue on the station whose broad rock format runs from classic rock to grunge to contemporary artists like the Killers and the Struts, was in part inspired by acts like the Rolling Stones, who are keeping on into their 80s. Robert was one of only 300 invited guests to see the band play a club date in New York in October.

He also has plenty of Philly role models who have spent decades as trusted voices on the Philadelphia airwaves. His legendary brethren includes folk DJ Gene Shay, who died in 2020; Frank Sinatra-ophile Sid Mark, who died in 2022; jazz authority Bob Perkins, who retired from WRTI-FM (90.1) last year; and World Cafe founder David Dye, whose Dave’s World airs Sundays on WXPN-FM (88.5).

And of course, the Geator, Jerry Blavat, the oldies-spinning “Boss with the Hot Sauce” who remained active until shortly before his death last year at 82. “I miss him to this day,” Robert says of Blavat. “He was making shows right up until he died … Each one was a lesson in rock and roll history!”

“Those guys are heroes,” Robert says, speaking from his home in Gladwyne with the characteristic enthusiasm that has endeared him to loyal ‘MMR listeners. “I loved Sid. He had that single dedication to one artist which I don’t think we’ll ever see again — unless somebody starts playing Taylor Swift now and keeps it going for the next 50 years.

All Robert’s heroes moved from station to station, but he’s been at ‘MMR his entire time in Philadelphia. “My little claim to fame, such as it is, is I’ve done what I’ve done all at one station,” he says.

“One of the great things about this city is it’s so warm,” he says. “It’s like a small town, even though it’s such a big city... If people in Philadelphia like you, and they believe you to be real, you got a shot.” He laughs. “And if you’re not real, they pick it up pretty quickly and you’re invited to pack your bag!”

Robert’s romance with the city began shortly after KSAN, the rock station where he worked in San Francisco, switched to an Urban Cowboy format, Robert drove a Volkswagen van across the country and landed in Philadelphia.

“I came because of a relationship,” he says. “I was in love. The love part didn’t work out, but the job part did.”

His plan to get hired at WMMR didn’t happen quickly. Instead, he worked at the health food store Essene, and got nowhere interviewing at stations around town.

He was at the Astral Plane, the Lombard Street restaurant that closed in 2007, when a friend overheard chatter about radio from a nearby table. Robert introduced himself to diners who turned out to be ‘MMR program director Joe Bonnadonna and announcer Charlie Kendall. He was told the station had no openings.

Weeks later, feeling forlorn, he visited a palm reader on South Street. For $5, the fortune teller offered one prediction: “You’re going to get a letter.”

The next day, he did, from Bonnadonna. Their interview took place at a show by the Philly band the Hooters at the Chestnut Cabaret, the long-gone music venue at 38th and Ludlow, whose building was demolished last year.

“So in one shot, I saw the Hooters for the first time and got hired by Joe.” He started at $3.50 an hour, working in the music library and office, before going on the air first on weekends and then moving to his current 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. time slot. He’s cheerfully occupied that midday shift for four decades.

Robert recently Zoomed with Dolly Parton, promoting her Rock Star album, which features Lizzo, Rob Halford from Judas Priest, and Paul McCartney. “This is the message I keep putting out there from my little pulpit,” he says, “to remind people to be open to different styles and different interpretations of music.”

He also enjoyed that Parton got a kick out of saying his name out loud. “Pierre Robert, I never heard a name like that,” she said. “Pierre Robert. I’m going to remember that name forever.”

“I can rest now,” he says.

Robert doesn’t know if he’ll keep going forever but is certain “that I’m not finished.”

“Sometimes I’ll work with my producer Pancake recording specialty shows that go for six or seven hours. He asks, ‘Are we done?’ And I say, ‘No, it’s not quite done.’ That’s sort of how I feel about being on the radio. My mission is not complete yet.”