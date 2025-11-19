Musicians will honor beloved WMMR host Pierre Robert in memorial concert

What better way to remember Pierre Robert than to hold a concert in his honor?

93.3 WMMR announced Wednesday Pierre Robert: A Show of Life, a celebration of the memory of the beloved Philly radio host, whose sudden death last month shocked the music world.

“We will sing, dance, and celebrate in the way Pierre would have wanted us to,” said Chuck Damico, WMMR’s program director.

The concert will take place at the Fillmore on Dec. 17. Tickets will cost $50 and go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster on the Fillmore’s website. A portion of the proceeds will go to MANNA, the Metropolitan Area Neighborhood Nutrition Alliance.

The show will feature bands and musicians near and dear to the former WMMR host’s heart, including The Hooters, Brent Smith and Zach Meyers of Shinedown, Lizzy Hale and Joe Hottinger of Halestorm, and Ed Roland of Collective Soul.

“He was a beautiful man who meant so much to so many people,” an emotional Roland said on social media after being informed of Robert’s death.

Robert, 70, was found dead in his Gladwyne Home Oct. 29 after failing to show up for his midday show. The cause of Robert’s death remains unknown and officials don’t plan to release any additional information. Caroline Beasley, the CEO of WMMR’s parent company, Beasley Media Group, said there was no foul play suspected.

“Everything seemed to be natural,” Preston Elliot said on air following Robert’s death. “It just appears he passed overnight.”

Robert was a musical institution in Philadelphia, where he spent 44 years on the air sharing his deep love of classic rock and expressing a humanity that touched musicians and listeners across the county.

Earlier this month, hundreds of fans and friends flooded Rittenhouse Square, where Robert enjoyed a book and a cup of La Colombe coffee just days before his death.

“He was truly irreplaceable and his passing will leave a big hole especially in the local music community,” Hooters singer and cofounder Rob Hyman told The Inquirer. “Pierre was that ‘good citizen’ who will be missed by all.”

With Thanksgiving approaching, WMMR plans to keep Robert’s annual Turkey Day show alive with a midday show anchored by Ryan Shuttleworth and featuring a collection of the rock host’s former producers — Kevin Gunn, Michael Anthony Thompson, Nick McIlwain, Jason Fehon, and Chris “Pancake” Ashcraft.

And yes, that means a heaping spoonful of Ario Guthrie’s “Alice’s Restaurant Massacree,” the folk singer’s 18-minute opus. Expect to hear three unique versions of the song, including the even-longer 25th anniversary edition, which will be played at noon.

