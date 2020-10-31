For Tom Farrell, executive producer of ExtraOrdinary: The Bill Atkinson Story (5 p.m. Sunday, WHYY12), the thought that the quadriplegic priest he had for some religion classes at Monsignor Bonner High School in Drexel Hill might one day be a candidate for canonization didn’t occur till sometime after the Rev. William Atkinson’s death in 2006 at the age of 60. Now, though, he thinks it’s appropriate that the film, which is playing on PBS stations across the country, is airing in Philadelphia on Nov. 1, which Roman Catholics and many other Christians celebrate as All Saints' Day.