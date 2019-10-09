“People who like horror, they like horror but they like other movies as well. They can handle everything. On the other hand, fans of romantic comedies are usually not often comfortable watching, you know, ax murderers,” said DeVan, who has an ax murderer and other unpleasantness in Along Came the Devil 2, opening at the Westown Movies 12 GTX (south of Wilmington) Friday, and on VOD everywhere.