Servant, which filmed in the Philadelphia area starting in late 2018, was released in November, and presents a similar story in which a wealthy couple cares for a lifelike doll following the death of their infant son. According to the suit, Shyamalan and Basgallop have claimed that “any similarity is a coincidence,” and “arrogantly dismissed Ms. Gregorini’s protests” by saying that Servant was in development prior to the creation of The Truth About Emanuel. The suit also claims that both men claimed to have never seen Gregorini’s film.