The 2023 BlackStar Film Festival starts tomorrow. Here’s what we are watching

The BlackStar film festival is back!

Back in 2012, Philadelphia’s own Maori Karmael Holmes conceiveed a “microfestival” that would celebrate “the legacy of Pan-Africanism and similar movements, and illuminate a shared cultural lineage across the globe.” Today, BlackStar is a multi-day platform for films made by Black, Brown, and Indigenous artists. Also, one of the foremost film festivals in the country.

From Aug. 2-6, some of us here at The Inquirer’s features team will be at the festival, attending screening and panels. Here are some films we are excited about.

Please check out our festival guide, so you can plan your BlackStar visit better.

Short Documentary. In-person screenings: Aug. 3, 3 p.m., Lightbox Film Center. Aug. 6, 2:30 p.m., Suzanne Roberts Theater; Virtual screenings: Aug. 1, 3.

Ebony follows a Brooklyn mother of six, Ebony Andrews, through a two year journey of navigating slumlords and losing their home, to securing transitional housing for her family in Brownsville, Brooklyn. Andrews’ love for her children fuels her to find the family permanent housing and ensure a better life for her young ones. Andrews’ journey is similar to the nearly 4,000 Philadelphians living in transitional or emergency housing, with the number of people who identify as Black, African American, or African, being overwhelmingly high amongst the city’s unhoused population.

Advertisement

— HS

Feature Documentary. In-person screenings: Aug. 5, 3:00 p.m., Lightbox Film Center; Virtual screenings: Aug. 1, 6

Enter the world of Palestinian foragers in director Jumana Manna’s feature documentary. Foragers depicts the drama between the foragers and the Israeli Nature Authority. The film raises questions about the politics of extinction with a wry sense of humor. Learn what it takes to get a hold of essential Palestinian ingredients like artichoke-like akkoub and za’atar in the Golan Heights, the Galilee, and Jerusalem.

— HQ

Feature Documentary. In-person screenings: Aug. 4, 2:30 p.m., Suzanne Roberts Theater; Virtual screenings: Aug. 1, 5

Conga music doesn’t have to be heard to be felt. The percussion, the energy, and the movement is engrossing, it pulls you in from the first few seconds, which is exactly the way I felt seeing it through filmmaker Daniela Muñoz Barroso’s lens (and that was just the trailer). Barroso is seeking the legendary Cuban bell player called Mafifa, a.k.a. Gladys Esther Linares, who died decades ago. Barroso, who’s losing her hearing while filming, traces the musician’s life through interviews with those who knew her and heard her.

— RC

Experimental Short. In-person screenings: Aug. 2, 6:00 p.m., Lightbox Film Center; Virtual screenings: Aug. 1, 3

In an eight-minute long experimental short, indigenous filmmaker and writer Siku Allooloo uses Super 8 film that she developed using medicinal plants and botanicals to explore a spiritual connection to her late mother. The effect is eerily alluring and otherworldly. The film also provides a rare chance to hear the language spoken by Taínos, the people indigenous to Puerto Rico, Jamaica, and other Caribbean islands. It’s just so rare to see a film about Taínos included in a festival lineup!

— RC

Feature Documentary. In-person screening: Aug. 6, 11 a.m., Perelman Theater; Virtual screenings: Aug. 1, 6.

This is filmmaker Set Hernandez’s debut and I am excited to see how theyexplore the intersections of undocumented immigration and disability through the life of the film’s protagonist, Pedro. Pedro is a blind activist and, like Hernandez, is undocumented. I’d be intrigued to see how Hernandez is able to portray Pedro’s story as one of hope and resilience even as he fights very large and powerful systems to remain present for himself, his community, and his family.

Definitely, a must-watch for the people of this ”Certified Welcoming” city for immigrants.

— BDC

Short Documentary. In-person screenings: Aug. 3, 5:30 p.m., Suzanne Roberts Theater; Virtual screenings: Aug. 1, 4.

For decades, racism has caused people to be forcefully removed from their homes. What The Soil Remembers tells the story of Die Vlakte, South Africa, from the perspective of senior folks who experienced this displacement in their formative years. Their testimonies are a piece of living history that we need to hear to prevent history from repeating itself. Plus, director José Cardoso is an Ecuadorian filmmaker, and it’s always nice to see another Ecuadorian in Philly.

Last time the Historical Society of Pennsylvania checked, there were only 420 of us.

— MM