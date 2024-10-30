First look at Jeremy Allen White as Bruce Springsteen in ‘Deliver Me From Nowhere’

After months of anticipation, we’re finally seeing actor Jeremy Allen White’s transformation into Bruce Springsteen for the biopic Deliver Me From Nowhere — swapping his piercing blue eyes for brown contact lenses.

The movie, based on the Warren Zanes book about the making of Springsteen’s legendary solo album Nebraska, is currently filming in New Jersey and New York. White, who stars in the Emmy-winning dramedy The Bear, brings his signature tortured acting to this depressive period of Springsteen’s life, when the rock legend wrote and recorded the album while living alone in Colts Neck, N.J. in the 1970s.

On set, White sported a red plaid button-down shirt and classic leather jacket, with some photos showing him in a gray beret. This week the Brooklyn-based actor has been seen visiting a bookstore and coffee shop in Hoboken, and filming at a branch of the Montclair Public Library. Unsurprisingly, passionate Springsteen fans have already been questioning whether White looks convincing enough as young Springsteen. An user on X believed “he looks more like Brian Johnson from AC/DC than Bruce Springsteen.”

Springsteen himself is involved “a little” in the film, as is his manager Jon Landau, who will be played by Succession star Jeremy Strong. In a recent interview, the Boss called the cast “lovely” and praised White: “This is not easy to do because you can’t do an imitation, you have to do a personal interpretation ... It’s difficult but he is a great actor and sings pretty good.”

“Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska has profoundly shaped my artistic vision,” Deliver Me From Nowhere director Scott Cooper said this week in a press release from Disney, which owns 20th Century Studios. “The album’s raw, unvarnished portrayal of life’s trials and resilience resonates deeply with me. Our film aims to capture that same spirit, bringing Warren Zanes’ compelling narrative of Bruce’s life to the screen with authenticity and hope, honoring Bruce’s legacy in a transformative cinematic experience.”

Given the local set, fans also have a chance to get involved: This month, the film’s casting company announced a search for extras to appear in Asbury Park in December and East Rutherford in January. The film is set to release sometime in 2025.