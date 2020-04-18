Thus far The Inquirer’s “One Movie, One Philadelphia” group has been an online-only gathering devoted to watching and weighing in on films widely and immediately regarded as great.
This weekend, we’re extending an invitation to Saturday print readers to join in — and also adding a livestream video for everyone to watch Monday evening, with a very special guest to entertain you.
We’re going to go in a different direction with the movie we’re asking all of Philly to watch, too.
Instead of a safe choice of exceptional merit like Rocky or Witness — or at least a movie like National Treasure that’s largely well-tolerated — we’ve chosen a movie of ignominious origins that met with indifferent reviews and lackluster box office, and yet achieved cult status after finding a second life as a beloved fixture on cable TV.
It’s the shambling 1980 golf comedy Caddyshack, whose post-release success seems, like many of its performances, to be largely improvised.
Wait, what? Two Harold Ramis / Bill Murray movies in a row? Yes, we know — last week was Groundhog Day.
But there’s a reason for bringing Murray and Ramis back. This week we’re going to draw on the expertise of movie enthusiast Neil Oxman, a Philly political consultant who in his spare time sees more than 200 movies a year, and has also caddied for PGA great Tom Watson for 17 years.
He’ll join us for the livestream Monday at 6 p.m., during which he’ll give his unique insight into the notorious comedy, and attest to its appeal among professional players, and golfers of all skill levels.
Watch the movie anytime this weekend and leave your thoughts about Caddyshack here in our comments section, along with any questions you’d like to ask Oxman.
On Monday’s show, I’ll probe for his opinion on why the movie exerts such a strange pull on people who love the sport, and we’ll talk about why some movies survive near-death experiences at the box office to become cultural phenomenons.
We’ll also talk about the movie’s high and lows, the unusual circumstances of its production, the strange tragedy that occurred in its wake, and its ultimate triumph as a pop culture fixture. And I’ll put this question to Neil: How about a Fresca?
He’ll have his own favorite lines, and we’ll talk about some of those. We’ll also highlight our favorite comments from the “One Movie, One Philadelphia” gang, and discuss your own astute observations.
What’s your favorite performance? Chevy Chase? Bill Murray? Ted Knight? Rodney Dangerfield? Michael O’Keefe? What’s your favorite line? Your favorite scene? For you non-golfers out there — does the movie have any appeal at all?
- Watch Caddyshack from home anytime this weekend — it’s easy to find on streaming.
- Then add your comments here before midnight Sunday. We’ll highlight the best ones Monday evening in our first ever “Inquirer LIVE: One Movie, One Philly” livestream, with special guest Neil Oxman — the Philly politico and film buff who caddies for golf great Tom Watson.
- On Monday, come back to this article at 6 p.m. to watch the livestream interview and join the fun as Oxman and The Inquirer’s Gary Thompson argue the merits of the film, deploying their mutual love of comedy and golf. (So we have that going for us, which is nice.)
- Want to make sure you don’t miss out? Click here to add a calendar reminder to submit your questions on Sunday; and here to add the event to your calendar to tune in on Monday. Prefer to receive a text instead? You can sign up for that here.
Then, next weekend, we’ll choose another movie to watch and discuss together.