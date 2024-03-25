Quinta Brunson to star in a new animated version of ‘The Cat in the Hat’

Quinta Brunson will join comedians Bill Hader (Barry) and Bowen Yang (SNL) in voicing a new animated version of the Dr. Seuss classic, The Cat in the Hat.

The movie, Warner Bros. Picture Animation and Dr. Seuss Enterprises announced Monday, is scheduled to open in theaters March 6, 2026, according to Variety.

It is not clear what character the Abbott Elementary star will voice, however, the story written by Alessandro Carloni (King Fu Panda) and Eric Rivonoja (South Park), will feature the sly, top hat-wearing kitty cheering on siblings who need help adjusting to a new city and school. Other celebrity voices include Xochitl Gomez (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness), Matt Berry (What We Do in The Shadows) and Paula Pell (Girls5eva).

The Cat in the Hat will be the first feature to debut in a slate of animated projects that Warner Bros. is developing with Dr. Seuss Enterprises.

At this year’s Emmy Awards, Brunson clinched the award for Best Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her portrayal of Janine Teagues in “Abbott Elementary,” a show she created about teachers in a Philadelphia public school. A graduate of Temple University, Brunson is set to deliver the keynote at her alma mater’s 137th commencement ceremony, receive an honorary degree, and be awarded the 2024 Lew Klein Excellence in the Media Award this May.