In addition, call-out and outrage culture make it harder for comedies to pass muster with the vigilantes of social media. In the above-referenced year of 2008, two of the $100 million comedy hits were Tropic Thunder (an arrogant white actor thinks skin dye will help him be believable as a black man) and Don’t Mess With the Zohan, about an Israeli IDF counterintel agent with a Palestinian archenemy. It’s virtually impossible to imagine those movies being released today. When Amy Schumer made I Feel Pretty, about a self-doubting woman who’s bonk on the head makes her magically self-confident, she was hounded by detractors who believed the premise could not believably apply to a woman who was blond and “able-bodied.”