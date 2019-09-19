Screenwriter Julian Fellowes, the creative soul of the show, has delivered as a knottily plotted story as tasty (and probably as nourishing) as a Pimm’s Cup. King George V (Simon Jones) and Queen Mary (Geraldine James) will visit as they tour through Yorkshire, arriving with a lady-in-waiting (Imelda Staunton) who also has a claim to Crawley family riches prized by Dowager Countess Grantham (Smith). Their estrangement and maneuvering accounts for one of many plot threads, as does a fairly ridiculous assassination plot and various romantic entanglements. But these are not central to the conflict that drives the story and reinforces Fellowes’ fanciful conception of Downton as a mutually beneficial community, a microcosm of British society circa 1927.