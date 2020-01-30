I think my favorite would be The Princess Bride. That’s an excellent fantasy book, and [Rob Reiner] made a delightful movie, very much in the spirit of the book. Another would be Marathon Man, the movie that put the fear of going to the dentist in the minds of so many people. They were both written by William Goldman, who is also a screenwriter, so that may have explain why they work so well on screen. Planet of the Apes was a great book, and even though the original movie is substantially different, it captured the essence of the story, and the same message. I thought the Coen Brothers’ adaptation of True Grit was really good.