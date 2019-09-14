On the other hand, the Downton Abbey movie heralds a potentially different future and a happier marriage of exhibitors and content shared with other platforms. The Downtown Abbey movie, based on the hit TV series, is getting a proper theatrical roll-out Sept. 20, and based on outstanding presales on Fandango, already represents the kind of partnership we may see more of down the line — a drama that develops a following on TV or online, and looks to provide fans with an opportunity to enjoy an exclusive in-theater communal experience before returning to the small screen.