Directed by Philly filmmaker Ricky Staub, who co-wrote the script with business partner Dan Walser, Ghetto Cowboy is based on author Greg Neri’s award-winning novel of the same name. Both follow the story of protagonist Cole, a young Philly transplant who comes to the city by way of Detroit to live with his estranged father (who will reportedly by played by Elba in the film), and discovers urban horseback riding once he arrives.