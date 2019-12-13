In 2018, after Weinstein Company head Harvey Weinstein was accused of sexual assault, Hudes posted a lengthy Twitter message declaring that “As a woman, I can no longer do business with the Weinstein Company. To those women who suffered directly at Harvey’s hands, I extend my sincerest compassion and support.” Miranda tweeted: “I’m as appalled and repulsed by the Weinstein news as anyone with a beating heart. And forever in awe of the bravery of those who spoke out.”