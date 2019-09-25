It’s a grimmer affair that Stan & Ollie, which a touching movie about two friends overcoming a breach and reconciling in their final months together. In Judy, the booze and pills death spiral that would soon claim her life is immediately front and center, and she has other troubles – Garland’s been reduced to making $150 a show in Los Angeles, not enough to pay her hotel bill (she’s evicted), and not enough to make a convincing argument that she should retain custody of her youngest children.