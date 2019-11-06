Smith began chopping up the scripts from the two projects, taking the opening scene from Clerks III and the closing act from the Mallrats sequel to create the bones for Reboot. Filmed earlier this year in New Orleans, Smith now will bring two sold-out screenings to the Philadelphia Film Center on Thursday. Smith and his cohort Jason Mewes, the Jay to his Silent Bob, are part of the “Jay & Silent Bob Reboot Roadshow.” Theaters in the area, including the AMCs Neshaminy and Cherry Hill, will also show the movie starting Friday, sans appearances from Smith and Mewes.