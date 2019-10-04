There are two opening night movies: Bong Joon-ho’s thriller Parasite, about the problematic blending of rich and poor Korean families, which won the Palme D’Or at the Cannes Film Festival, and Just Mercy, starring Michael B. Jordan in the true story of civil rights attorney Bryan Stevenson, an Eastern University graduate who fought to free a man (Jamie Foxx) from death row. Stevenson will attend the festival along with Lemmons and other luminaries. The closing night film is thriller Knives Out, an Agatha Christie tribute starring Daniel Craig as a man investigating a murder at a British estate, courtesy of director Rian Johnson (Star Wars: The Last Jedi).