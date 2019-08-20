Anyway, today we have the release of Ready or Not, a horror/comedy about a 99 percenter (Samara Weaving) who marries into a rich family, and learns on her wedding night that to gain admittance to the rarefied Le Domas dynasty, she must participate in a parlor game — perhaps a harmless game of checkers or cards? What she doesn’t know is that if she draws the wrong card, she must play a deadly game of hide-and-seek that ends with her offered up as a human sacrifice to the dark forces that have allowed the family to accumulate and retain unlimited wealth.