Independent distributors like Cohen have been hit hard by the rise in streaming services, which have competed in the independent art house space that draws people to theaters like the Ritz at the Bourse. In fact, when Cuban put Landmark up for sale, Netflix and Amazon were rumored to be among the interested parties. Netflix has purchased independent theaters in a few markets in order to give it more options for distribution — Netflix has frequently quarreled with major chains over its policy of mandating a limited theatrical run. Owning its own theaters gives it more flexibility.