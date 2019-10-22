Disney on Monday released a new trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, giving fans a final glimpse of the franchise’s latest installment before its release in December.
The clip, which premiered during Monday Night Football this week, focuses on protagonist Rey (Daisy Ridley), who can be seen trekking through a forest, piloting a spaceship, and facing off against Kylo Ren (Adam Driver). Other classic Star Wars characters like Chewbacca, Lando Calrissian, and C-3PO also make the clip.
The late Carrie Fisher, who died in 2016, also makes an appearance in the trailer as series favorite Leia Organa, who embraces Rey as the pair tear up. Monday, the day the trailer premiered, would have been Fisher’s 63rd birthday.
The Rise of Skywalker will close the Star Wars universe’s sequel trilogy, which started in 2015 with Star Wars: The Force Awakens. As director J.J. Abrams said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly earlier this month, the idea with the film is to bring “this thing to a close in a way that is emotional and meaningful."
“So if years from now, someone’s watching these movies, all nine of them, they’re watching a story that is as cohesive as possible,” Abrams said.
Star Wars: The Rise of the Skywalker hits theaters Dec. 20.