If you’re still bummed about the cancellation of a day of the When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas over the weekend, cheer up emo kid — the Jersey Shore is there for you.

But you’ll have to wait ‘til the summer.

On Memorial Day Weekend, the Atlantic City beachfront will host the Adjacent Music Festival, featuring headliners Paramore and the newly reunited Blink 182. Chock full of emo and pop punk stalwarts, the two-day festival will also have performances from more than 40 artists, including Thursday, The Front Bottoms, L.S. Dunes (which includes Frank Iero of My Chemical Romance), Jimmy Eat World, Coheed and Cambria, and more.

New for 2023, the festival will run May 27 and 28 on the Atlantic City beach adjacent to the Atlantic City Boardwalk. Two-day VIP packages and two-day general admission passes go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. via the festival’s website.

The lineup, organizers said, features a long list of artists who gained prominence in the Northeast — including Philadelphia bands Japanese Breakfast, The Starting Line, and Mannequin Pussy. Jersey bands will also have a strong showing, thanks to Bleachers, Folly, The Happy Fits, and others.

Bands also scheduled to play Adjacent Music Festival include:

Jeff Rosenstock

Wheatus

The Movie Life

Turnstile

IDLES

PUP

Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness

Beach Bunny

Motion City Soundtrack

The Linda Lindas

Drug Church

Electric Callboy

Hot Milk

I Am The Avalanche

Knocked Loose

Loveless

Meet Me @ The Altar

Neil Rubenstein

Oxymorons

Pinkshift

Phantom Planet

Royal & The Serpent

Scowl

Siiickbrain

Waterparks

Zulu

For more information as the event approaches, follow Adjacent Music Festival on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.