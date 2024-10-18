Andre Gardner laid off from 102.9 WMGK

After a two-decade run on Philadelphia’s airwaves, longtime 102.9 WMGK afternoon drive host Andre Gardner has been laid off from the station.

Gardner announced via social media that Friday would be his last day at the station, saying that he had been informed that his position had been eliminated. A representative from Beasley Media Group confirmed that Gardner will be “exiting the station.”

“We are grateful for his contributions over the years on WMGK and wish him the very best,” said Beasley’s chief communications office Heidi Raphael.

In his social media message announcing his departure, Gardner cited challenges facing the radio business, including decreasing ad revenues and the ongoing shift to digital platforms. As a result of those challenges, Gardner said, companies such as Beasley have had to make “some tough strategic decisions.”

Gardner also spoke about his departure on the air Friday afternoon in what would be his final show on WMGK. The early part of Gardner’s set list included tracks such as Genesis’ “That’s All” and Aerosmith’s “What It Takes,” which he said “just happened to come up.”

Both in his statement and on the air, Gardner thanked market manager Paul Blake and program director Eric Johnson, saying that the pair gave him “a chance to say goodbye” to listeners. Gardner in his statement called that opportunity “a true rarity in this business.”

“We’ll play our music as usual,” Gardner said of the final show.

Gardner indicated on social media that he was not yet certain what was next for him, and could not speak to what will come to WMGK’s afternoon drive slot.

Gardner’s departure from WMGK brings to a close a 22-year run at the station that began in 2002. Gardner has spent nearly five decades in radio, getting his start as a teenager in 1977 at Trenton’s 94.5 WPST.

He would go on to serve as an on-air host at a number of Philadelphia area stations, including WZZD, WIFI, and WYSP. Gardner is also known for hosting the weekly hit syndicated Sunday show Breakfast with the Beatles, which wrapped in 2022.

Gardner’s layoff comes just months after the announcement that he would be inducted into the Broadcast Pioneers of Philadelphia’s 2024 hall of fame class. A ceremony slated to celebrate Gardner and the other inductees is scheduled for Nov. 22.

In May, Beasley conducted another round of cuts, that time impacting 97.5 The Fanatic, among other stations nationwide. As part of those cuts, on-air personalities Jen Scordo and Pat Egan were laid off, as well as an undetermined number of other behind-the-scenes employees, The Inquirer reported.

In a statement in May, Beasley said it was “realigning [its] core business operations to reflect the current economic conditions.”

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you for hanging out with me and being on the other end of the speakers or ear buds,” Gardner said on social media Friday. “I’ve loved every minute of it.”