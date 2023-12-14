Andrea Bocelli has announced a date for rescheduled Philly show

Last week, Andrew Bocelli came on stage at the Wells Fargo Center and told the crowd he was unable to perform.

The Philadelphia show was one of four this month that Bocelli postponed, along with shows in Boston, Baltimore, and Hartford, Conn.

On Wednesday, Bocelli promised to reschedule them all as quickly as possible, and now he has. The Philly show is now scheduled for the Wells Fargo on Feb. 21. All tickets for the original show will be honored on the new date. Anyone seeking a refund should contact their point of purchase for more information.

During last week’s show, the Italian tenor explained that he had spent all day with a doctor before making the decision. A truncated version of the show continued for half an hour with Bocelli apologizing, playing piano, and introducing other performers. The Inquirer’s Alfred Lubrano reported that: “People in the crowd cheered supportively and yelled, ‘We love you.’”

Later on Thursday, the singer posted a statement on Facebook that read, “The voice is a gift that I have received, it is an instrument that has been entrusted to me: I have always considered it my precise duty — and an honor, and a grace — to be able to share it with those who want to listen to it.” Last weekend, Bocelli, 65, wrote on Facebook that a doctor had told him “it would be dangerous to my health to sing.”

Bocelli was awarded an honorary degree at Thomas Jefferson University’s 199th commencement, back in May.