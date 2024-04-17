Bad Bunny concert date in Philadelphia is Friday after Sixers win

Bad Bunny finally knows his schedule.

As do his fans.

Thanks to the Sixers’ defeat of the Miami Heat on Wednesday, Joel Embiid and his teammates have the night off on Friday and can start preparing for their second-round series against the New York Knicks. That means Bad Bunny’s South Philly stop on his “Most Wanted Tour” can proceed on Friday night as originally planned.

If the Sixers had lost to the Heat in their NBA playoffs play-in game, they would have had to play again Friday, facing the winner of Wednesday’s Chicago Bulls-Atlanta Hawks game at the Wells Fargo Center. That play-in would have risked the Philly team’s elimination before the playoffs had started in earnest.

And a Friday game would have meant that Bad Bunny’s Most Wanted show — his first in Philadelphia since headlining Jay-Z’s Made in America festival on the Ben Franklin Parkway in 2022 — would have been moved up a day to Thursday, which is an open date on the schedule of the Puerto Rican rapper.

But now, thanks to Joel Embiid’s 23 points that helped the team vanquish archrival and former Sixer Jimmy Butler, Bad Bunny’s fans — known as “Los Condos” or “the Bunnies” — can rest easy. They can now go ahead and see “the King of Latin Trap” on the original date slated for his Philadelphia tour stop. The “Most Wanted Tour” is in support of his 2023 album Nadie Sadie Lo Que Va a Paper Mañana. And the Sixers can get on with the business of besting the Knicks.